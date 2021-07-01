Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,342 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.0% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,102,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $629,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,108 shares of company stock worth $15,848,703 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.20. 136,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,689,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

