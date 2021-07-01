Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Boosts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.87. 334,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,568,690. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

