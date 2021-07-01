Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.77. 44,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,997. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.39. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

