Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 2,302 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.5% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.9% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 669,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,672,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.27. 25,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.69. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

