Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

SLAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.92.

SLAB opened at $153.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 294.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

