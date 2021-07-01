Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BLCN stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.43. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
