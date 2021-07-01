Skye Global Management LP Has $21.34 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Skye Global Management LP raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,900 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.4% of Skye Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $582.73. The company had a trading volume of 27,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $517.86. The company has a market cap of $278.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.29 and a 1-year high of $592.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.