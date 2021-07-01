Skye Global Management LP Invests $576,000 in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,633,000 after buying an additional 245,008 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,242,000 after buying an additional 529,174 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,072,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,256,000 after buying an additional 190,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,901,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,639,000 after buying an additional 970,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 143.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 378,732 shares of company stock valued at $20,086,006. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

