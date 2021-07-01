Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.14.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$29.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$14.92 and a twelve month high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$183.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 21.73%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

