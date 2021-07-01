SmartKey Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $28.35 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartKey has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00053745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.80 or 0.00713264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.61 or 0.07607459 BTC.

About SmartKey

SmartKey (SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

