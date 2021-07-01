Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,585 ($20.71). Smith & Nephew shares last traded at GBX 1,562.50 ($20.41), with a volume of 2,471,960 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on SN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,805.60 ($23.59).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,533.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of £13.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.57.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.