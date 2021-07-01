Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.94

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.93, with a volume of 40192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $46,280.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,636 shares of company stock worth $450,331. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

