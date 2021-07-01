Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,121 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Snap-on worth $33,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $223.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.66 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,632 shares of company stock valued at $15,793,434. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.