Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.13 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,725. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.37. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

