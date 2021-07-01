Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,126,000 after buying an additional 469,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,289,000 after buying an additional 133,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,251,000 after buying an additional 266,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 95,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,511. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

