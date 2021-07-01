Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in S&P Global by 99.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $411.45. 16,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,346. The company has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $414.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.92.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

