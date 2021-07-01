Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $401.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

