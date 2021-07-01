Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.57. Spark New Zealand has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

