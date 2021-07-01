Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Short Interest Update

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, an increase of 166.4% from the May 31st total of 64,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,063,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 83,870 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $13,468,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,272,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 809,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 286,800 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 564,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 261,249 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMTS stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. Spartacus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

