SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up 2.5% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 43,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,428. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.28. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

