SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,447 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPAB. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,391. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $31.26.

