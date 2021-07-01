SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Lifted by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,104 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.82. 80,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,738. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

