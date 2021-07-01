SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Position Boosted by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,385 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 6.8% of Resource Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Resource Management LLC owned about 1.43% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $56,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,264. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

