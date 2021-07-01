SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,244 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825,292 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,853,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,449,000 after acquiring an additional 143,785 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $137.13. 372,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,637,090. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.26.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.