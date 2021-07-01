Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The business had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

