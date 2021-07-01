Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000.

ARRWU traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,866. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

