Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys Shares of 600,000 Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $39,156,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,080,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,594,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,048,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,546,000.

RTPYU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,822. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

