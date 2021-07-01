Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $156.93 Million in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,380,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,929,000. C3.ai accounts for about 6.8% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AI. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,650,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C3.ai stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.26. 45,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,022. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.48.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $56,117,941.75. Insiders have sold 5,549,558 shares of company stock worth $349,976,072 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

