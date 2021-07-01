Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,272,000. Cooper Tire & Rubber makes up about 0.9% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Cooper Tire & Rubber at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 58,721 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,565,000 after purchasing an additional 382,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock remained flat at $$60.17 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $60.46.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

