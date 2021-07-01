Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases New Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 120,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 202,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 148,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,917. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

