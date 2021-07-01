Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 400,000 First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSGU remained flat at $$9.99 on Thursday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,975. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

