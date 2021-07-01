STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Sells $10,686,353.64 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 67,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $10,686,353.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 13,236 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,019,681.24.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 30,543 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $4,544,492.97.

On Monday, June 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 21,895 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $3,235,862.05.

On Friday, June 11th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 2,275 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $334,538.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $148,409.04.

On Thursday, May 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $6,822,632.82.

On Monday, April 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $2,693,997.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $152.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.60. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $161.71. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 693.21 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $48,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

