STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $35.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.56. 13,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,703. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.89. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $39.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

