Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of Steelcase stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.