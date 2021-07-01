Steem Dollars Hits 24-Hour Volume of $34,804.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $46.82 million and approximately $34,804.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $5.80 or 0.00017377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002957 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006129 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 8,067,621 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.