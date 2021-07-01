Stem (NYSE:STEM) versus Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Financial Survey

Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stem and Polar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 2 0 3.00 Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stem currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.30%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than Polar Power.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem N/A N/A N/A Polar Power -132.91% -77.43% -55.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Polar Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stem and Polar Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A Polar Power $9.03 million 13.27 -$10.87 million N/A N/A

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Summary

Stem beats Polar Power on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

