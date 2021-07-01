STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 61.0% from the May 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 742,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 3.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $202,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $1,281,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.86.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

