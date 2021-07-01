Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 79.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899,426 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $23,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $105.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.43. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

