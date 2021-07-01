Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,684 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $27,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,557,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,152,000 after purchasing an additional 803,442 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,325,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 329,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $92.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

