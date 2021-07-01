Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,358 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $25,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

NYSE PSX opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

