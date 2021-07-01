Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

SF opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.26. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.54. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

