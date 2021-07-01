Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 11,973 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $28,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $427.00 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 143.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.19.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $896,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,208 shares of company stock valued at $28,284,374 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

