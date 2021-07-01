Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 423 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $24,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $172,032,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $153,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $62,688,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.18.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 80,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.22, for a total value of $25,607,267.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $19,338,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 416,283 shares of company stock valued at $134,468,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $345.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.98 and a twelve month high of $356.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.