Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $721.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.45 and a 12 month high of $726.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $687.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.