Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target to C$8.75

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Desjardins raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.70.

NYSE:CPG opened at $4.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,727,000 after buying an additional 7,104,713 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,565,000 after buying an additional 2,983,802 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 3,107,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 2,155,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 1,525,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

