Stifel Nicolaus Increases Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $81.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BALY. TheStreet lowered shares of Bally’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Bally’s stock opened at $54.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.45 and a beta of 2.58. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bally’s by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

