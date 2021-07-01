Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,891 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $1,485,765.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,483 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,124 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $60.30 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -82.60 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

