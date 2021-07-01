Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $60.30 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -82.60 and a beta of 2.02.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $11,858,975.88. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,483 shares of company stock worth $29,838,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,537,000 after purchasing an additional 417,689 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

