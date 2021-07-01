Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of New Residential Investment Call Options (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 41,233 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,035% compared to the average daily volume of 3,634 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.51. 76,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,513,000 after purchasing an additional 929,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 74,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in New Residential Investment by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after acquiring an additional 737,227 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

