Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Brookdale Senior Living Call Options (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,000 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,492% compared to the typical daily volume of 377 call options.

BKD stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BKD. TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 29,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,617,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,626,000 after buying an additional 1,049,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,182 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

